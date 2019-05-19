Racers are in gear for the 62nd annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb

Knox Mountain Drive and the base parking lot will be fully closed until Tuesday

The 62nd annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb brought visitors to the mountain from across the northwest Saturday.

Sixty-two racers from B.C., Alberta and Washington sped up the mountain in part of a Kelowna May long-weekend tradition.

“I think it is a really important event for racers in Canada because it is the only hill climb which still exists in the country,” said organizer Bryan Fulton.

Knox Motor Sports Societies mission is to raise money to put back into the community.

“The charities which work our gate get a portion of the money from sales at the gate, the SPCA is here doing kids zone, they get paid for that, Brent is here running the kids cancer car, people can buy rides for that, that money goes to cancer research. We do everything we can for charities,” said Fulton.

He added that new additions to this years event was a big screen television to showcase race car times and a lot more activities for kids and families.

Knox Mountain Drive and the base parking lot will be fully closed until Tuesday, May 21 at 9:30 a.m.

The mountain climb began Saturday May 18.

62nd annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb race cars coming back down the mountain, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

