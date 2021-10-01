Dan Battley, a Christian, said he wouldn’t want this kind of hateful graffiti sprayed on his church while painting over it. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Racist graffiti near Quesnel Sikh Temple implores citizen to take action

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains depictions of hate-speech some people may find offensive

Even as a newcomer to Quesnel, Dan Battley felt as he walked down Lewis Drive the words spray-painted on the Cariboo Gur Sikh Temple didn’t belong in the city.

The graffiti included threats to “comunists (sic) Asians and East Indians” alongside swastikas.

Battley noticed hateful graffiti in the morning of Friday, Oct. 1, and by the afternoon had reported it to the Quesnel RCMP.

However, as he explained that as a Christian, he couldn’t imagine if similar hateful things were put on his church.

So he painted over it himself.

READ MORE: Liberals introduce bill to combat online hate speech as Commons adjourns for summer

“It’s just gross,” he said as he was painting.

The Cariboo Gur Sikh Temple declined to comment for this story at this time, as did the RCMP.

“If we all do a small part, I think it will help,” Battley said. “Sometimes you can’t do big things but you can do little things.”

