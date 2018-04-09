Rail Trail connections explored

Residents are invited to provide input on the routing options and concept designs for the connection between the Houghton Road Active Transportation Corridor and the Okanagan Rail Corridor.

“Essential connections contribute to the success of Kelowna’s pedestrian and bike network,” said Chad Williams, Transportation Planning Engineer. “There are options for a paved shared pathway ether via Mills Road/Commerce Avenue or Leathead Road, and there are multiple crossing options at Highway 97 and Mill Creek being explored.”

READ MORE: RAIL TRAIL PURCHASE FINALIZED

Staff and consultants will be available to discuss the plans and answer questions. Pending budget approval, construction is anticipated for summer 2020.

“As biking and other active modes of transportation continue to increase, separating bikes and pedestrians from motorists will ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience,” said Williams.

The City of Kelowna will be there Wednesday, April 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Heritage Christian School (907 Badke Road).

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.