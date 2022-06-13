Rain closes Vernon sports fields

Significant rainfall has caused water pooling and closed Vernon fields and ball diamonds Monday, June 13. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Due to the current weather, city-owned grass sports fields (including baseball diamonds) are closed temporarily, effective immediately.

The closure includes all sports play and public activities in the following locations:

• DND Park

• Grahame Park

• Lakeview Park

• Marshall Fields Park

• Polson Park

• MacDonald Park

“Prolonged rain this morning has made the fields too wet to play and use of these spaces could cause damage to the turf,” the city said.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the North Okanagan – including Vernon, with prolonged rain expected to fall over parts of the BC Interior today and tomorrow.

“Recreation Services will be contacting user groups directly to notify them of the temporary closure. All sports fields and baseball diamonds are expected to reopen for use on Wednesday morning (June 15).

“The City appreciates everyone’s understanding and thanks the public for staying off the playing fields today and tomorrow.”

This is the second time in less than two weeks rain has closed the fields this spring.

