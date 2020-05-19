Rain expected throughout the week as businesses begin to reopen in the Okanagan

The Okanagan has received more rain than average for month of May

Restaurants and businesses are beginning to reopen their doors this week as the province enters the second phase of its reopening plan — but the rain may spoil some of the fun.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Carmen Hartt, an unsettled pattern of rain is expected to continue over the next few days in the Okanagan.

The Okanagan is expected to get a mix of sun and cloud, some afternoon showers and glimpses of Sun throughout the day until Thursday, May 21.

“We do have another system pushing in towards the end of the week on Thursday or Friday from the southeast that’s going to bring us a bit more steady periods of rain and cooler temperatures as well,” said Hartt.

“Temperatures will be in the low teens on Friday because of that system coming in from the south.”

The weather is expected to change again on Saturday as people will get a break from the rain and temperatures to rise to the low 20s.

This month is shaping up to be quite a wet May. On average, Kelowna usually sees about 12 days with precipitation in May and there’s already been eight to date. Total precipitation is up as well. So far, Kelowna has received roughly 51.9 mm, while the historical monthly average is 40.2.

While this week will be rainy, Hartt said Environment Canada’s ensemble model shows a trend for the weather to warm up for more of a dry pattern for the last week of May.

