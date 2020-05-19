Rain expected throughout the week as businesses begin to reopen in the Okanagan

The Okanagan has received more rain than average for month of May

Restaurants and businesses are beginning to reopen their doors this week as the province enters the second phase of its reopening plan — but the rain may spoil some of the fun.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Carmen Hartt, an unsettled pattern of rain is expected to continue over the next few days in the Okanagan.

The Okanagan is expected to get a mix of sun and cloud, some afternoon showers and glimpses of Sun throughout the day until Thursday, May 21.

“We do have another system pushing in towards the end of the week on Thursday or Friday from the southeast that’s going to bring us a bit more steady periods of rain and cooler temperatures as well,” said Hartt.

“Temperatures will be in the low teens on Friday because of that system coming in from the south.”

READ MORE: Kelowna first responders rescue baby ducks from storm drain

The weather is expected to change again on Saturday as people will get a break from the rain and temperatures to rise to the low 20s.

This month is shaping up to be quite a wet May. On average, Kelowna usually sees about 12 days with precipitation in May and there’s already been eight to date. Total precipitation is up as well. So far, Kelowna has received roughly 51.9 mm, while the historical monthly average is 40.2.

While this week will be rainy, Hartt said Environment Canada’s ensemble model shows a trend for the weather to warm up for more of a dry pattern for the last week of May.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Tribute to CF Snowbirds on Victoria Day in downtown Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe
Next story
Kelowna RCMP locate distraught man allegedly wielding weapon in Rutland

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP locate distraught man allegedly wielding weapon in Rutland

The man was found on Springfield Road and Hollywood Road on Saturday following a weapons complaint

Rain expected throughout the week as businesses begin to reopen in the Okanagan

The Okanagan has received more rain than average for month of May

Water advisory issued for Lakeview/Rose Valley system

This is in addition to two previous water advisories for West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard

City of Kelowna’s Neighbourhood Grants to fund resident projects

Kelowna residents interested in planning a neighbourhood enhancement project can apply for a matching grant of up to $1,500

Injured pelican found near death in Okanagan released after lengthy rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

WATCH: Okanagan pilots honour Snowbird with flyover

Check out photos and a video of the Kelowna event, from the air

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

Dyer: Split incentives: Renters vs. landlords

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Kootnekoff: Legal framework amid COVID-19 fears

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice

Horoscopes for the week of May 19

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week

More people outside big cities needed, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read