Rain expected for the week in Kelowna

Are droplets falling on your windshield?

Rain, rain go away, come again another day.

Environment Canada is predicting a 40 per cent chance of showers today with a high of 14 C.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain overnight.

Thursday and Friday are expected to see rain as well, with a high of 11 C Thursday and 11 C Friday.

The sun will make an appearance on Saturday with a high of 12 C.

The Okanagan Connector and Coquihalla are snow free, but you can expect wet roads.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.