A week-long dust advisory for Vernon has been declared over as of March 24. (Morning Star - file photo)

Rain help ends Vernon dust advisory

Week-long advisory declared over Friday morning, March 24

The dust advisory for Vernon issued a week ago on St. Patrick’s Day is over.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority

ended advisory for Vernon due to elevated concentrations of dust on Friday morning, March 24.

Changing meteorological conditions have improved conditions across the region.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at https://www.gov.bc.ca/airquality.

The provincial air quality objective for PM10 (Particulate Matter, which is airborne solid or liquid droplets) is 50 micrograms per cubic metre averaged over 24 hours.

Vernon’s PM10 over the past 24 hours has been recorded as 49.4. It was at more than 80 earlier this week.

Kelowna’s PM10 result as of Friday is 25.9.

READ MORE: Vernon dust advisory continues

READ MORE: Women present dog control concerns to North Okanagan directors

