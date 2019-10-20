Rain in forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap region

Mixed bag of clouds, sun and showers forecast for the week ahead

Rain is in the forecast for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Columbia regions Sunday and Election Monday.

Environment Canada predicts a mix of sun and cloud, and some showers, throughout the upcoming week.

OKANAGAN:

Sunday, mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers Sunday morning and rain beginning in the afternoon. Snow level 1,100 metres. Winds in Vernon and Kelowna will be coming from the south at 20 km/h, gusting 40 in the afternoon. In Penticton, the winds will be 30 km/h in the morning, gusting to 50 km/h in the afternoon. High will be 10 degrees in the Okanagan, overnight lows down to plus 3.

SHUSWAP:

Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers Sunday morning. Periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. High 9. Tonight Periods of rain ending near midnight then mainly cloudy. Low plus 4.

REVELSTOKE:

Showers. Snow level rising to 1,200 metres Sunday afternoon. Fog patches dissipating early in the morning. High 7. Rain ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Snow level 900 metres. Low plus 3.

PRINCETON:

Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers Sunday morning. Periods of rain beginning this morning. Snow level 1,100 metres. High 6. Tonight, periods of rain ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Snow level 1,200 metres. Low plus 2.

Clouds and showers are in the forecast Sunday and Monday for the Coquihalla Highway.

