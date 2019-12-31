Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Peyton Dodd takes one of the first runs down the hill at Kawkawa Lake in Hope on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, after the area’s first significant snowfall. (Jessica Peters/Hope Standard)

Rain, snowfall and even freezing rain warnings cover many parts of B.C. as the province prepares to welcome 2020 with some nasty weather.

Environment Canada is calling for as much as 60 millimetres of rain over the inner south coast, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, while up to 100 millimetres is forecast along the west coast of Vancouver Island and the mainland central coast.

The weather office says localized flooding in low-lying areas and washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts are possible.

Snowfall warnings are posted in many areas from the Fraser Canyon east to the Alberta boundary, with accumulations of 25 to 40 centimetres expected to blanket mountain passes before the system peters out Wednesday.

Environment Canada says travel is not recommended, especially over the Kootenay Pass, until conditions ease.

Heavy snow is ongoing in the #interior today as we close out 2019. ❄️ How much snow fell in your area? See the attached image for tips on how to measure snow. Tweet using the hashtag #BCStorm ☃️ pic.twitter.com/eqJn4XVMJm — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) December 31, 2019

And in northeastern B.C., forecasters are calling for freezing rain through the day across the Fort Nelson region, potentially making travel treacherous.

The Canadian Press

