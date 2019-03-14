Raise the woof: Two new dog parks to be built in Lake Country

Construction begins soon for two new off-leash dog parks

Lake Country dog owners are getting designated spaces to play with their pooches.

Steve Petryshyn, landscape and design technician with the district, said in addition to a new off-leash dog park created along Pelmewash Parkway, two dog beaches will be built in the next few months along Okanagan Lake.

“We looked at considerations with site stability, parking locations, neighbouring land uses, accessibility and other potential park uses to develop this proposed off-leash dog park network,” he said.

Construction will start at April to be completed in July for a five-acre park along Okanagan Centre Road West. Amenities will include space for small and large dogs, trails, water stations, seating, garbage cans and a parking lot.

At the Oyama boat launch site next to the Okanagan Rail Trail, the other one-acre park will be built starting in March and completed in May.

“It provides an opportunity for owners to let their dogs socialize and exercise before they get them back on leash to get them back on the trail,” Petryshyn said.

The off-leash dog park network is outlined in Lake Country’s draft Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

