A protest sign at the Gidimt’en blockade of work being done on the Coastal GasLink pipeline. (Facebook)

Rallies against B.C. LNG pipeline planned across Canada, U.S.

Protesters are against a 670-kilometre pipeline in northern B.C.

Large crowds are expected to gather in cities across Canada and parts of the U.S. on Tuesday to protest a proposed LNG pipeline in northern B.C.

The protests come after an influx of RCMP officers near two Indigenous protest camps in Wet’suwet’en traditional lands, southwest of Smithers.

READ MORE: MP Nathan Cullen visits Wet’suwet’en blockade to support peaceful resolution

The Gidimt’en camp blocks a forest service road needed by employees doing pre-construction work for the Coastal GasLink pipeline. The other camp is operated by the Unist’ot’en.

The 670-kilometre project aims to carry natural gas from the Dawson Creek area to a recently-approved LNG Canada export facility in Kitimat.

The $40-billion facility is scheduled for completion in 2022.

READ MORE: RCMP allay fears of ‘full-scale’ action at northern B.C. anti-pipeline camp

Indigenous protesters at the two camps have called the RCMP’s presence an “act of war,” saying Mounties don’t have jurisdiction over their lands.

The RCMP have come in to enforce a court injunction against protesters getting in the way of workers at the construction sites.

Rallies are scheduled to take place in more than 20 cities, including Vancouver, Victoria, Ottawa and New York City.

A worldwide “No Trespass Tweetstorm” is planned for the same time.

The Vancouver protest is planned for 11:30 a.m. at the B.C. Supreme Court buildings. As of late Monday afternoon, more than 500 people have indicated on Facebook they will attend.

