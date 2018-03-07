Rally planned during Sagmoen inquiry

Curtis Sagmoen back in court Thursday, via video, in Vernon

A court case in Vernon Thursday morning is again drawing attention.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is slated to appear via video at 9:30 a.m. to set a date for a preliminary inquiry.

During that time, a local group is also planning to rally to support missing and murdered women and their families on the Vernon Courthouse steps.

“This is not a protest,” Wendy Mohr states in a social media post calling for others to join the rally. “We will have a peaceful gathering and rally of support.

“There will be no negative outcries against the RCMP, the investigators, etc, as we are there recognizing that a violent offender, who lives where Traci Genereaux was found, and who has charges pending for violent assaults on other women in the area, is in court.”

Mohr is calling for other who could like to join the rally to be at the courthouse at 9 a.m.

“There is power in numbers,” she states.

Sagmoen last appeared via video in Vernon on Feb. 28 for a bail hearing.

See: Sagmoen remains in custody

Judge Mark Takahashi ordered that Sagmoen will remain in custody.

Sagmoen faces eight counts; disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; possession of a controlled substance; and mischief not in excess of $5,000.


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

Just Posted

Minster says Highway 97 study is on hold

Claire Trevena says Kelowna asked government to halt study which includes second lake-crossing work

Kelowna science fair switches gears

Central Okanagan students are tackling real-world challenges Saturday at the Inquiry Expo

Graphic blood smears shown during Kelowna murder trial

Chad Alphonse is charged with second-degree murder

Threat of violence at West Kelowna school ‘not credible,’ say school officials

“A troubled young person made some unfortunate choices and comments”

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

Spirits shine at Prohibition Party

PHOTOS: Okanagan Spirits’ 2nd annual event draws a crowd of 1920s clad flappers and gangsters

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

Warm weather on its way

Despite warming trend a record breaking amount of snow is on the ground in Salmon Arm

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Lower Mainland feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

PHOTOS: B.C. high school senior boys hoops championships underway in Langley

Provincial champions in four divisions will be decided by this weekend

BC hockey mom blows whistle on West Kelowna players

Ten-year-olds holler “You suck” at Princeton Minor Posse kids

Most Read