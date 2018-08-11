Randy Bachman (left) performing Friday night at the Rock The Lake music festival in Kelowna. —Image Matthew Abrey/Black Press

Randy Bachman ‘rocks the lake’

Former Guess Who and BTO frontman performs in Kelowna at the Rock The Lake festival

Canadian rock music legend Randy Bachman “rocked the lake” Friday night in Kelowna, delivering a powerful show full of hits from his days in The Guess Who and Bachman Turner Overdrive, as well as several classic rock covers.

With his four-piece band that included his son Tal on piano and guitar, Bachman interacted little with his mainly older but exuberant audience, letting the music do the talking.

The 74-year-old, who now hosts classic rock radio show on CBC, reeled off hit after hit, leaving much of the singing to other members of his band. But several times he showed off his considerable guitar skills, taking the spotlight on many of the solos during the stream of songs so familiar to the thousands who packed into the outdoor venue at Prosper Place for the first night of the three-day Rock The Lake festival.

Prior to Bachman taking the stage, Ian Thomas kicked off the festival followed by a rousing set by Men Without Hats.

The festival continues today with The Northern Pikes, Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts, Sweet and Glass Tiger. It wraps up Sunday with Doug and Slugs, The Stampeders, Little River Band and Nazareth.

Gates open at 2:30 p.m. today and tomorrow and the music goes from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Removal of John A. Macdonald statue at B.C. City Hall met with divided crowd
Next story
Storm not an impact on Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos

Just Posted

Kelowna business allows you to release your frustrations by smashing objects

Axe Monkeys’ new rage room opening Aug. 3

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Okanagan

The warning includes Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

Lake Country Special Olympian takes home silver

Shameera Rosal competed in the event, July 31 to Aug. 4 in Nova Scotia

Randy Bachman ‘rocks the lake’

Former Guess Who and BTO frontman performs in Kelowna at the Rock The Lake festival

100 new swimmers race in Peachland for Rattlesnake Island Swim

The annual Rattlesnake Island Swim took place Saturday, Aug. 11

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Storm not an impact on Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos

Thunderstorm that came through the Similkameen Saturday morning has had no impact on Snowy Mtn. fire

Removal of John A. Macdonald statue at B.C. City Hall met with divided crowd

People debated race and politics while Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from Victoria’s City Hall

Fat Girls hike too: Body-positive group looks to form new chapter in B.C.

Organizers are hosting a pop-up hike in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Wildfire crews focus efforts on north and south flanks of fire near Keremeos

Crews are currently assessing the size and behaviour of the Snowy Mountain wildfire

U.S. President Trump threatens auto tariffs against Canada if trade talks fail

Canadian officials have insisted Ottawa hasn’t been sidelined during the U.S.-Mexico discussions

Crash reported after plane stolen from Seattle airport

Sea-Tac officials said the airline employee had ‘conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers’

NFL players emphasize reasons for anthem demonstrations

President Donald Trump wants players to ‘find another way to protest’

Judge approves eviction of protesters from camp near pipeline construction site

Structures, shelters and vehicles must be removed from the site known as Camp Cloud within 48 hours

Most Read