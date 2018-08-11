Randy Bachman ‘rocks the lake’

Former Guess Who and BTO frontman performs in Kelowna at the Rock The Lake festival

Canadian rock music legend Randy Bachman “rocked the lake” Friday night in Kelowna, delivering a powerful show full of hits from his days in The Guess Who and Bachman Turner Overdrive, as well as several classic rock covers.

With his four-piece band that included his son Tal on piano and guitar, Bachman interacted little with his mainly older but exuberant audience, letting the music do the talking.

The 74-year-old, who now hosts classic rock radio show on CBC, reeled off hit after hit, leaving much of the singing to other members of his band. But several times he showed off his considerable guitar skills, taking the spotlight on many of the solos during the stream of songs so familiar to the thousands who packed into the outdoor venue at Prosper Place for the first night of the three-day Rock The Lake festival.

Prior to Bachman taking the stage, Ian Thomas kicked off the festival followed by a rousing set by Men Without Hats.

The festival continues today with The Northern Pikes, Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts, Sweet and Glass Tiger. It wraps up Sunday with Doug and Slugs, The Stampeders, Little River Band and Nazareth.

Gates open at 2:30 p.m. today and tomorrow and the music goes from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days.

