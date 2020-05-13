(Pixabay)

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

B.C.’s top doctor tried her hand at dating advice on Wednesday (May 12) as she was peppered with questions about what single people, who have endured months in isolation, could do as the province began to move to its new normal.

“Many people have adapted to online and to talking online and to having encounters online that can be quite helpful in that regard,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said during the daily COVID-19 update.

“Now is the time when we need to be careful, we’re not out of that place where coming together in large groups is going to be safe for a while.”

But Henry did acknowledge that a pandemic where reducing contacts is key can be a lonely time for single people or those who live alone. The province is set to loosen restrictions this May long weekend, including allow more establishments to open up and letting British Columbians expand their “pandemic bubble” up to around half a dozen people.

“Yes we can look at how we can connect with those people who we have been talking to online,” she said.

But dating, like many aspects of life, will look different for a while. Henry reminded British Columbians that kissing is an easy way to spread COVID-19, a respiratory virus spread by droplets.

“If you are going to start a relationship with somebody this is not the time to do rapid serial dating,” she said.

“Pick somebody, see if it works and then take your time.”

