Rapidly growing grass fire near KVR Trail in Penticton

The grass fire above the KVR Trail near the Pine Hills golf course near Penticton can be seen from Okanagan Lake beach on Monday. (Facebook)The grass fire above the KVR Trail near the Pine Hills golf course near Penticton can be seen from Okanagan Lake beach on Monday. (Facebook)
Fire in Penticton. (Monique Tamminga/ Penticton Western News)

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

BC Wildfire is now on scene of a grass fire in Penticton.

At least three helicopters are gathering water from Okanagan Lake and boaters are being cautioned to stay out of the way.

_______

A rapidly growing grass fire near the Pine Hills Golf Course in the Sage Mesa neighbourhood has all Penticton fire trucks heading to the area.

As of 2:20 p.m. the fire department had already fielded 29 calls about the growing blaze that is creeping up the mountain near the KVR Trail in West Bench.

Homes are reportedly threatened by the flames.

According to Penticton Fire, the blaze is about 100 feet by 200 feet and is very steep terrain. Penticton Indian Band fire department is also on scene.

Crews are asking for back up from BC Wildfire who are sending in a bucket helicopter and possibly an air tanker.

The Western News has a reporter heading to the scene and will update when information becomes available.

READ MORE: Okanagan heat warning prompts tips to stay cool

