A grey 1986 Mercedes 280GE SUV stolen from the Clinton area. (Submitted photo)

Rare vintage Mercedes stolen from tiny B.C. village

Public asked to keep a look out

A rare vintage car was stolen from the Clinton area and RCMP are asking the public to keep a look out.

“There is a stolen Mercedes SUV, an older very distinct one,” says Cpl. Chris von Colditz. “It sounds like it doesn’t drive very quickly. So it has maybe a max speed of about 80 km/h and it also can’t go very far without needing to fuel up so it really can’t go too, too far.”

The vehicle is a grey 1986 Mercedes 280GE SUV and was stolen from a residence of Meadow Lake Road north of Clinton on the morning of Feb. 6 with the license plate 617 WFP.

They are a very desirable vehicle, he says.

“They’re very unique so, yeah it’s a very odd vehicle that would stand out in this area.”

They don’t know where it might be headed.

If anyone sees the vehicle call 911 or the local detachment says von Colditz.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Beaver holds up traffic for ten minutes on Princeton bridge

Just Posted

WEB POLL: How do you feel about the proposed 33-storey hotel along Kelowna’s waterfront?

Council granted WestCorp a new development permit on Tuesday

Canada Post issues ‘red alert,’ suspends mail delivery for Kelowna, Vernon, Lake Country

Canada Post issued the alert due to the weather

Real estate sales skyrocket in Central Okanagan: Report

Report said sales have increased by 20 per cent when comparing Jan. 2019 to Jan. 2020

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure holds open house to improve Highway 97 in Lake Country

Four options were presented to the public to improve the highway

Plans for new Rutland condo development submitted to city

The 54-unit building is proposed at the corner of Robson and Rutland roads.

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Beaver holds up traffic for ten minutes on Princeton bridge

Groundhog Day was February 2. However, for at least one local man,… Continue reading

Shuswap windstorm a reminder to clear trees from hydro lines

BC Hydro stresses keeping safe distance, provides routine pruning around power lines

Flight from Wuhan takes off for Canada

Plane expected to refuel in Vancouver before heading to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario

Rare vintage Mercedes stolen from tiny B.C. village

Public asked to keep a look out

No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review

Vancouver Taxi Association failed to establish that an independent regulator used an uneven playing field, judge says

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

Most Read