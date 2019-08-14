The Multi Sport Dome in West Kelowna will be similar to this one in Kelowna. (Kelowna United)

Rates revealed for new West Kelowna sports dome

The new Multi Sport Dome is scheduled to open in October

With doors scheduled to open in less than two months, the price for renting the soon-to-be-completed multi-sport dome was decided upon by the City of West Kelowna.

Primetime renting of the full field at the dome will be $175 per hour and $110 per hour for non-prime time. Rentals of half the field will also be established. City council decided upon the rates at their council meeting on Aug. 13.

“(City) staff consulted with existing field user groups and reviewed similar fees in other communities to establish the rates,” said the city in a release.

The community’s first air-supported structure will be a super-8 sized field that will be usable throughout the entire year, with an emphasis of continuing sporting programs over the winter.

The $4.1 million project is concluding its construction with a projected opening in early October. The dome was funded in part by the Westside Youth Soccer Association who contributed $667,000 to the project which will align with Rosewood Sports Field on McDougall Road.

More information at westkelownacity.ca.

