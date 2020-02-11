RCMP arrest Kamloops arson suspect in Grand Forks

Suspect also wanted Canada-wide for parole violations

A man wanted Canada-wide for parole violations and a suspect involved in a January arson in Kamloops was nabbed by RCMP in Grand Forks on Feb. 10, after police across the Southern Interior pieced together tips of a vehicle’s movements and tracked it to the Boundary.

Nearly two weeks earlier, Kamloops RCMP responded to an arson at a local hotel where a male suspect reportedly fled in a black pickup truck with Alberta license plates.

Then, on Feb. 9, Kelowna RCMP received a driving complaint that involved a black Dodge pickup truck with Alberta licence plates. The vehicle was located, however the driver fled when police attempted to pull it over. At that time, it was learned that the vehicle was registered to a man wanted Canada-wide for parole violations.

Later the same day, RCMP in Greenwood received a driving complaint involving the same black Dodge pickup and, with the assistance of Midway and Grand Forks RCMP, located the pickup abandoned in Grand Forks with no sign of its driver. All police officers in the Grand Forks area were alerted to be on the lookout for the suspect driver.

A West Kootenay Traffic Service RCMP constable was on her way to work Monday, Feb. 10, when she spotted a man fitting the suspect’s description. The constable, who had heard the call to be on the lookout for the suspect, immediately called for assistance and proceed, with another officer, to ask the suspect for identification.

When we called the suspect by name, he asked why police asked for identification if they already knew who he was, said a spokesperson for the West Kootenay Traffic Service. He was arrested without incident and transported a short distance to the Grand Forks RCMP Detachment and held for court on numerous outstanding charges and parole violations.

This was an excellent example of officer awareness that resulted in the peaceful arrest of a dangerous and wanted individual, said Acting Insp. Chad Badry, Commander of WKTS. Just because we are not on shift doesn’t mean we turn off the radar!

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap rescue crew play key role in finding young snowboarder on Sun Peaks
Next story
‘Reaper of death:’ Fearsome new dinosaur species discovered in Alberta

Just Posted

Former West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student sentenced to two more years in prison

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher, was sentenced to 38 months total

Regional District Central Okanagan looks to create poverty reduction strategy

Strategy would aim to reduce poverty by as much as 50% between Lake Country and Peachland

Crime Stoppers: Kelowna’s most wanted

Dereck Donald Sears and Glen Shay Terry Simpson are wanted on warrants

Okanagan College Coyotes go three for four in weekend basketball action

The Yotes gave a strong showing in Victoria as playoffs approach in coming weeks

Iconic comedian set to perform in Kelowna

Graham Clark is set to perform in city on Feb. 28 and 29

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

2010 Winter Olympics have led to a decade of Canadian confidence in sport

Canada aimed to win the most medals in 2010, and it won the most golds

B.C. couple on coronavirus-quarantined ship urge Canadian/UK governments to step up

In limbo off Japan, Nigel Finch-Cole and spouse Patrick also make polite plea for Timmy’s coffee

Coroner emphasizes jury’s recommendations in B.C. teen’s overdose death

16-year-old Elliot Eurchuk died of a fentanyl overdose in 2018

‘Reaper of death:’ Fearsome new dinosaur species discovered in Alberta

Tyrannosaur not believed to have been a direct ancestor of T. rex, but its own evolutionary offshoot

Shuswap rescue crew play key role in finding young snowboarder on Sun Peaks

Shuswap Search and Rescue respond to three incidents over 10 days

Port Alberni teen runner challenges Trudeau to race

Mackenzie Loyer has invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Paper Chase in Port Alberni

RCMP arrest Kamloops arson suspect in Grand Forks

Suspect also wanted Canada-wide for parole violations

Musical comedy plays on Carnival ’60s theme

Doesn’t Time Fly flashes back to 1969, from 2019, for a group of friends who roomed together

Most Read