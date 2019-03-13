Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11 photo: contributed

RCMP arrest man allegedly involved in Lake Country home invasion

Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11

Lake Country RCMP have arrested a male who police believe was involved in a home invasion on Feb. 28 which occurred in the 11300 block of Pretty Road, Lake Country.

Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11 and has been charged with one count of break and enter and one count of assault with a weapon.

Roberts was remanded in police custody and will appear before a judge at the Kelowna Law Courts by video on March 14.

READ MORE: Break and enter suspect confronted by home owner, owner attacked

Lake Country RCMP are also turning to the general public for their assistance in identifying a second suspect involved with the home invasion.

“Police are releasing a photo of a second suspect in hopes that someone can identify this male,” said Const. Lesley Smith. Anyone with information that can assist this investigation is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

