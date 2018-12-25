RCMP arrest Oliver thief in West Bench

Tips help RCMP to track down stolen vehicle

South Okanagan RCMP arrested a man in possession of a stolen vehicle and other property from a residential break and enter in Oliver.

The arrest came after tips from the public resulted an officer spotting the truck driving in the West Bench area.

On Dec. 22, a suspect — or suspects — gained entry to a vehicle parked in front of a residence in the Town of Oliver and used the garage door opener left inside to open the resident’s garage.

Once inside, they entered the residence briefly and stole wallet and keys to a truck parked in the garage.

Later that morning, after the home owner reported the incident to police, they were notified by their credit card agency some had attempted to use their stolen credit card at a gas station in Penticton.

RCMP were also notified of the credit card attempt when the gas station attendant became suspicious after the suspect was unsuccessful using the tap function. The attendant recorded the licence plate and passed it onto the RCMP, who confirmed the truck was the same one stolen from Oliver.

Penticton RCMP conducted patrols, and the truck was spotted in West Bench. The officer briefly lost sight of the truck before noticing a suspicious looking man walking in the area.

The man attempted to run away when the officer tried to speak to him. After a foot chase, the accused was taken into custody.

The accused, Tyson Joseph Ryan, age 25, is well known to RCMP in the South Okanagan. He was remanded into custody facing numerous charges, including break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, theft of credit cards and breaching his probation order.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
