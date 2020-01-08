RCMP arrest Penticton man after fleeing in stolen vehicle

Daniel Quinn was arrested in Penticton on Jan. 2 after being spotted driving stolen vehicle.

On Jan. 2, Penticton RCMP arrested a man driving a stolen vehicle near Lakeside Rd.

After identifying the vehicle as being recently stolen from Osoyoos, officers observed the man enter the vehicle and drive a short distance before apprehending him.

The driver, 35-year-old Daniel Quinn of Penticton, proceeded to flee on foot through a neighbourhood near Lakeside Rd. while police pursued him. The suspect began to punch and kick at the officers, before he was safely taken into custody.

Quinn has since been charged with possessing stolen property, possessing a controlled substance, failing to comply with probation, prohibited driving, and assaulting and obstructing a peace officer.

Constable James Grandy explained that both their Street Enforcement Unit and Targeted Enforcement Unit’s worked together effectively throughout the situation.

“Both of these teams effectively demonstrated the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment’s commitment to crime reduction and prevention,” he said.

