West Shore RCMP arrested three suspects for carving a Swastika into the pavement in Colwood. (West Shore RCMP photo)

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

West Shore RCMP arrested three suspects for carving a swastika in the pavement at the Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood.

On Thursday at 8:20 p.m., West Shore RCMP received a report from a member of the public who said they saw three men using a cement saw to carve into the pavement at the lagoon on Ocean Boulevard.

READ ALSO: Anti-Semitic incidents ‘skyrocket’ in B.C., audit finds

Police officers responded and observed the three men still at the scene. They saw the carving was in the shape of a swastika.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said all three suspects were arrested for mischief under $5,000.

“After being informed of the seriousness of the crime, the suspects told the officers they realized the error of their ways and apologized for the damage they caused,” Saggar said. “Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crime as all three suspects had been drinking.”

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest 26-year-old man for spray-painting graffiti in Langford

The three suspects were released from custody by way of a promise to appear in court. West Shore RCMP would like to thank the witness for alerting the police and advise members of the public to report a crime right away by calling 911.

