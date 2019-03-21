RCMP arrest two break-in suspects in East Kelowna

Two break-in suspects were apprehended by RCMP early March 20 in East Kelowna.

Twenty-five year old Stefan Rasmussen and 38 year-old Chrisptoper Brazeau have each been criminally charged after RCMP responded to suspicious activity reported just before 7 a.m. near Fisher Road.

RCMP found and stopped a suspected black Jeep Cherokee with stolen plates with one of the suspects as the driver.

“A second male suspect was also located by police on foot along East Kelowna Road,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “This man was in possession of a jerry can, filled with suspected stolen fuel. RCMP have reason to believe the two men were working together.”

The driver of the Jeep was taken without incident and stolen property, suspected to be from a close-by break and enter, was recovered and multiple charges were laid.

