RCMP arrest two break-in suspects in East Kelowna

A vigilant resident reported suspicious activity leading to the arrests

Two break-in suspects were apprehended by RCMP early March 20 in East Kelowna.

Twenty-five year old Stefan Rasmussen and 38 year-old Chrisptoper Brazeau have each been criminally charged after RCMP responded to suspicious activity reported just before 7 a.m. near Fisher Road.

RCMP found and stopped a suspected black Jeep Cherokee with stolen plates with one of the suspects as the driver.

“A second male suspect was also located by police on foot along East Kelowna Road,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “This man was in possession of a jerry can, filled with suspected stolen fuel. RCMP have reason to believe the two men were working together.”

READ MORE: Crown drops one Vernon assault charge against Curtis Sagmoen

READ MORE: Kelowna Mounties injured in takedown of man with ‘blood running down his face’

The driver of the Jeep was taken without incident and stolen property, suspected to be from a close-by break and enter, was recovered and multiple charges were laid.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wedding rings and gold chain stolen from around Central Okanagan senior’s neck
Next story
B.C. forensic nurse says vote Early, vote often

Just Posted

RCMP arrest two break-in suspects in East Kelowna

A vigilant resident reported suspicious activity leading to the arrests

Wedding rings and gold chain stolen from around Central Okanagan senior’s neck

Kelowna Mounties are warning the public after two thieves targeted a senior

Big White Ski Resort confident in avalanche prevention measures

Ski Patrol runs checks throughout day to promote safety on mountain

Kelowna Mounties injured in takedown of man with ‘blood running down his face’

A witness says that RCMP officers tackled a man in Glenmore

Find out more about the proposed Rutland fieldhouse

Central Okanagan Rugby Enthusiasts (CORE) join the invitation for April 3.

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Trailer Park Boy brings Cheeseburger Tour to Okanagan

Randy performs at Vernon’s Status Nightclub Friday, with Kelowna comics

NHL alumni and Canadian country music stars gearing up for Okanagan charity extravaganza

A two-day May weekend event combines, hockey, golf, country music and a whole lot of fun

Okanagan College accepting students to new Tourism Management Diploma

The program will be offered out of the Revelstoke campus this September

Demand for mental health services increasing with acceptance

Support organization sees growing waitlist, particularly for youth and families with children

Okanagan woman gets 14 days in jail for crash that sent motorcycle rider to hospital for months

The motorcycle rider had to relearn to walk after the 2017 crash

Festival planned for Easter weekend

Organizers preparing 10,000 eggs for hunt at Summerland’s Easter Egg-stravaganza

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Most Read