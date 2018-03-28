RCMP ask for input on missing West Kelowna man

Can you help the RCMP find Lawrence Hamilton?

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing West Kelowna man.

David Lawrence Hamilton, who goes by Lawrence, was last seen by family on March 24 at about 12 p.m. He was subsequently reported to police as missing on March 27.

“RCMP have learned that Mr. Hamilton is an avid hiker and that its not unusual for Lawrence to walk long distances,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“Police are however concerned for Lawrence’s health and well-being as he suffers from a medical condition which requires he regularly take medications.”

Since his disappearance, police have followed up on several avenues of investigation and have notified their policing partners throughout the Okanagan, however Lawrence remains missing.

Description of Lawrence Hamilton:

Caucasian male;

72 years;

6 ft 1 in (185 cm);

177 lbs (80 kg);

grey hair;

hazel eyes;

He was last seen wearing a dark blue puffy jacket, a pair of blue jeans, along with a scarf and a pair of gloves.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lawrence Hamilton is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.