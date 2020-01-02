RCMP ask for public help in catching criminals at large in central Okanagan

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP detachment is seeking the publics’ help in solving a number of unsolved crimes that occurred over the holidays in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country.

On Christmas Day, the owner of a wig salon located at the 3000 block of Tutt Street was woken early in the morning by a break-in notification.

When police arrived on the scene the front door glass window had been smashed, leaving a mess inside the salon. Video surveillance indicates that the suspects are three males and one female (two slim men and one stockier build), who wore gloves, hats and hoods. They were in and out of the store within 110 seconds, taking with them numerous high-end blonde/brown coloured human hair women’s wigs.

Then, on Saturday, Dec. 28 staff from sunglasses store located at Orchard Park Mall on Harvey Avenue informed the Kelowna RCMP that a substantial theft of sunglasses had occurred at their store.

Video surveillance shows a couple entering the store at around 4:25 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2019. They left with six pairs of stolen shades valued at $2300.

In Lake Country, police are on the search for a male suspect involved in a liquor store theft.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, a man entered a liquor store located on Main Street in Lake Country, picked up a bottle of spiced rum and wandered the store for about 15 minutes. He then left without paying.

The alleged suspect is described as being a tall slim man in his 20’s wearing a black toque, black glasses, black jacket, black skater shoes, and grey pants.

In West Kelowna, a man was able to use a fake Canadian $100 bill twice within a couple of hours on Dec. 15, 2019, at a West Kelowna grocery store. Staff from the store contacted the West Kelowna RCMP once they realized the fraud had occurred.

The man is described as indigenous, in his late 20’s to early 30’s with long hair in a ponytail. He left in an older model of a Plymouth Voyager van, which was either brown or dirty silver.

If you can identify these alleged thieves in either incident please submit your information anonymously to Crime Stoppers or contact the Kelowna RCMP.

