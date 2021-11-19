RCMP asking community members to check on others. Photo file Spotlight

RCMP asks Princeton residents to make wellness checks on neighbours

The Emergency Operations Centre will supply basic necessities

Princeton RCMP and the local Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) are asking residents to check on their neighbours in the aftermath of this week’s flood.

The elderly are particularly at risk, said Sgt. Rob Hughes.

Some isolated families and residents may need water, food, blankets or heaters. Call the EOC at 778-720-6097 if you determine a neighbour needs basic necessities.

For emergency help call 911.

