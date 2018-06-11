(left to right) Cpl. Mike Williams and Cst. Rolly Williams of the West Kelowna First Nations Policing Unit, Philip Johnston Principal of Sensisyusten House of Learning, Cst. Sherri Lund West Kelowna RCMP School Resource Officer, stand behind 12-year-old Lee Mcdougall and 11-year-old Kaylynn Sandy who proudly display their Nutcase helmets donated by BrainTrust Society and bicycles donated by the First Nations Policing Unit of the West Kelowna Detachment;

RCMP bike rodeo give away two bikes

On Friday the two lucky winners raced off

The RCMP First Nations Policing unit hosted a safety workshop and bike rodeo on Friday at the Sensisyusten House of Learning in Westbank.

Related:Lucky winners net $10,000 for car purchase

Supported by Dave Gibson, Traffic Safety Officer for School District 23 and Cst. Sherri Lund, School Resource Officer of the West Kelowna RCMP, members of the First Nations Policing unit took to the fields of Sensisyusten to teach and in some cases remind its students about cycling safely.

Related:Celebrating two years of language renewal

The school of 70 students then gathered in a common room as police officers drew the names of two lucky students who had been entered into a draw for two new bicycles donated by the local RCMP Detachment.

“It’s about being safe while riding their bikes in our community,” Cpl. Mike Williams said. “Our main goal was to ensure that each of these students possessed a proper fitting helmet and that they knew the skills necessary to be safe on their bikes.”

Related:Kelowna residents jump on their bikes

Brain Trust Canada supported the bike rodeo event by providing bike helmets to some of the students. Outbound Cycle in West Kelowna volunteered their time to perform a safety check on attendants bikes during the event.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MEC doles out Okanagan Rail Trail funds

Just Posted

End Summer Hunger in Kelowna looks to break another record

The fundraising campaign has set a goal of $40,000

Youth led projects in the Okanagan receive funding

Projects based in the Central and South Okanagan supported with grants

Peachland’s State of Local Emergency rescinded

Okanagan Lake level is slowly dropping

Overwhelmed with support, Starbright can now help children shine brighter

Starbright Children’s Development Centre in Kelowna receives a generous donation

Kamloops RCMP appeal to the public

RCMP are currently investigating an assault that appears to be targeted

VIDEO: Island shopping cart stunt goes viral

Rider descends Campbell River hill at mad speed

MEC doles out Okanagan Rail Trail funds

Mountain Equipment Co-Op chips in $45,000 toward completionof rail trail

North Okanagan author launches new book on Okanagan Trail

Ken Mather’s Trail North available now

King rates Team Canada U17 camp invite

Vernon product headed to Calgary in July

Adams rolls out greatest hits at Kelowna show

The Grammy and Juno award-winning artist performs his chart toppers on The Ultimate Tour

B.C. woman: Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

Extreme Okanagan weather preparedness in spring

Ensuring family and homes are safe in Vernon

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Most Read