RCMP building evacuated in Kelowna

Fire crews were called to Penno Road Tuesday morning after smoke began to fill the RCMP dispatch centre.
According to Platoon Captain Kelly Stevens a strong electrical smell was reported just after 9:30 p.m. and the building was evacuated as a precaution.
“It turns out there was an issue with the HVAC system on the roof, there was no visible flame and only light smoke,” he said.
Crews used a ladder truck to get on the roof and investigate the issue.
Employees were able to return to work before 10:30 a.m.
