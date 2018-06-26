RCMP building evacuated in Kelowna

Smoke and a bad electrical smell filled the RCMP building on Penno Road, Tuesday morning

Fire crews were called to Penno Road Tuesday morning after smoke began to fill the RCMP dispatch centre.

According to Platoon Captain Kelly Stevens a strong electrical smell was reported just after 9:30 p.m. and the building was evacuated as a precaution.

“It turns out there was an issue with the HVAC system on the roof, there was no visible flame and only light smoke,” he said.

Crews used a ladder truck to get on the roof and investigate the issue.

Employees were able to return to work before 10:30 a.m.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three reported Surrey shootings in four days
Next story
B.C. school vice-principal sent home for allegedly checking boys’ underwear

Just Posted

RCMP building evacuated in Kelowna

Smoke and a bad electrical smell filled the RCMP building on Penno Road, Tuesday morning

Report a snapshot of Kelowna’s activities in 2017

City’s Annual Report shows where the city spent its money last year

B.C. hockey players invited to national Under-18 camp

B.C. hockey players are among 44 of the nation’s top Under-18 prospects invited to Hockey Canada camp

Healthy Housing Strategy approved by Kelowna city council

Plan aims to address issues of affordability and availability in city’s housing supply

Kelowna council approves ambitious strategy to address homelessness in the city

The Journey Home Strategy is a $46.7 million, five-year plan

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Good Samaritans turn in cash found in Coldstream

RCMP looking for rightful owners to money lost in dog park

B.C. polygamous leaders sentenced to house arrest

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty of practicing polygamy last year

Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland: ‘Never seen it this late in June’

Two centimetres had fallen in parts of Newfoundland

B.C. school vice-principal sent home for allegedly checking boys’ underwear

The school district is now investigating the incident

Editorial: What’s all the fuss about pot?

Don’t worry, be happy about pot legalization

Three reported Surrey shootings in four days

So far this year, Surrey has seen 25 shots-fired incident

Drug overdoses continue to kill more than 3 people each day in B.C.: Coroner

109 suspected drug overdose deaths in May, according to latest provincial statistics

More planned forest fires needed: wildfire expert

Bob Gray is one of the speakers at a Nelson conference about climate change and wildfire

Most Read