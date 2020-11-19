Update: RCMP investigating alleged bear spray incident in downtown Kelowna

The incident took place Thursday morning inside a residence on Bernard Avenue

Fire crews at an apartment building on Bernard Ave. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.

Update, 11:22 a.m.

Further information has surfaced following an apparent bear spray incident this morning.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the alleged incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 19) just after 9:15 a.m., in the 700-block of Bernard Avenue.

Reports indicate a person used bear spray inside the residence.

“Frontline officers immediately attended along with the Kelowna Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services. No immediate victims were located on scene and the building is now being aired out,” stated Kelowna RCMP in a release.

Police say the matter is now under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

Original:

RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department were called to the Bernard Arms building for an alleged bear spray incident.

Just after 9 a.m., Thursday, there were reports of a substance being sprayed inside the apartment building located on Bernard Avenue.

The fire department was called to ventilate the building.

It’s unclear what lead to the substance, believe to be bear spray, being discharged inside the building.

More to come.

READ MORE: Traffic delays on Harvey Avenue after collision

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP