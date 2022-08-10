RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in death of Vernon man

Vernon police have been cleared in the death of a local man from April 25, 2022.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has concluded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

At about 7:25 a.m. on April 25, 2022, police attended a Vernon residence to transport one man to the hospital without incident.

Video footage shows that when the man arrived with officers at the hospital, he went into medical distress. Despite the life-saving efforts of medical staff, the man was pronounced deceased.

The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence – including a civilian witness statement, video footage, and police information – and determined that the cause of death was not related to any police actions or inactions.

The IIO investigation is now concluded.

DeathRCMPVernon