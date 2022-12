Police are in the area of Richter St. and Harvey Ave.

Kelowna RCMP are in the downtown area with streets blocked off on Dec. 11, 2022. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

There is heavy police presence in downtown Kelowna Sunday (Dec. 11).

Kelowna RCMP are in the area of Richter Street and Harvey Avenue as of midday.

Water Street and Lawrence Avenue have been blocked off.

A witness in the area says police are searching a red Mazda on Richter Street.

The story will be updated as more details become available.

