RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki looks on during Canada Day celebrations at Lebreton Flats in Ottawa, on Friday, July 1, 2022. Lucki says she has decided to retire and her last day will be March 17. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to retire next month

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says she has made the difficult decision to retire next month.

There has been speculation about Lucki’s future as she approaches the end of her five-year term.

In a statement Lucki says it is not an easy decision to leave as she has loved being the storied organization’s 24th commissioner.

Lucki took over an organization that had become mired in internal dissension over long-standing issues of bullying and harassment.

She says she is proud of the steps taken during her tenure to modernize the RCMP through increased accountability and measures to address systemic racism.

Lucki says she knows this work will continue after her last day on March 17.

VIDEO: Brenda Lucki to lead RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism

