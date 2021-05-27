UPDATE: RCMP confirm body found near Yale, investigation continues

Friends of missing Spuzzum woman say the body found is not April Parisian

Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence five kilometres south of Spuzzum on Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon on Wednesday (May 26, 2021). (Facebook)

A body was discovered just off the highway in a Fraser Canyon community Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP say that they responded to the report of a body just off Highway 1 north of Yale BC. Upon attendance, police located the remains of a deceased individual.

People have been posting to social media about the scene since Wednesday, noting that it is about five km south of Spuzzum.

There was no accident scene nearby, and no ambulances. The activity is said to be focused in the wooded area next to the highway, at a pullout near the Sailor Bar tunnel. The area was cordoned off with police tape on Thursday morning with an RCMP officer on scene.

The area surrounding the scene remains cordoned off for a significant amount of time. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is engaged and working in partnership with the Hope RCMP and BC Coroners Service.

Police say they are currently in the early evidence gathering stages of their investigation. Further information to be forwarded by the IHIT Media Relations Officer.

But thoughts quickly went to April Parisian, a woman who went missing just over a year ago and lived in the Spuzzum area. However, a family friend who is an administrator on the “Search for April” Facebook confirmed that the body is not Parisian.

“Good Day Family and Friends,” wrote Deedee Peters. “Just to ease minds, and family don’t get overwhelmed with pm (private messages), the person found in Hope is not April. Thank you all for your concerns, if anything we would let everyone know.”

RCMP urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

If you wish to remain anonymous, provide your tip information on the web at solvecrime.ca or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

