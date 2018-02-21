RCMP continue investigation into missing Sun Peaks man

Ryan Shtuka disappeared after leaving the village of Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

It’s been four days since 19-year-old Ryan Shtuka left a party in Sun Peaks village and disappeared.

Search and rescue crews have since suspended their search and his family has issued a plea for more help searching the mountain.

Related: SAR suspends search for missing man at Sun Peaks

Today, Kamloops Rural RCMP ask all residents of Sun Peaks check their out buildings.

“It is possible that Ryan made his way into a shed, garage or unlocked vehicle,” says Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“Officers are also actively following up on all tips received regarding Ryan disappearance. So far, there have been no tips that substantiate Ryan left the village of Sun Peaks on Feb. 17.”

RCMP are asking anyone that believes they saw Ryan after 2:50 a.m. last Saturday to call RCMP.

Shtuka is described as being 5’10”, 155 pounds and Caucasian with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a grey/white shirt, a blue coat and a burgundy ball cap.

Related: RCMP seeking missing Sun Peaks man

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops Rural RCMP at 250-314-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@SalmonArm
newstips@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

Just Posted

Kelowna chamber doesn’t like new payroll health tax

New tax will help government make up loss of revenue from elimination of MSP premiums

Overnight chill falls short of Feb. 21 records

Icy temperatures across the Okanagan-Shuswap don’t beat lows set in 1910, 1894

RCMP continue investigation into missing Sun Peaks man

Ryan Shtuka disappeared after leaving the village of Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Friends of late Kelowna ‘boarder raising money for charity

Friends and family of a young man who died in snowboarding accident gives back to the sport

Kelowna council approves 33-storey downtown hotel tower

Overwhelming support for what would be the tallest building in the city Tuesday at council meeting

Your Feb. 21 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

The BC Wine Institute to seek injunction to protect B.C. wineries from Alberta wine ban

Kamloops couple assaulted in their home

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime

BC BUDGET: Tobacco tax hike may light up black market in smokes

NDP government adds another 56 cents per pack as of April 1

4 treatment centres to open in memory of B.C. teen who died of an overdose

A treatment centre for addictions is opening in Penticton after the first one fell through

South Okanagan front line workers say comments add insult to tragedy

Workers entrenched in addictions want people to see the humans behind the addictions

DeHart: Ride-along in Dragoons’ armoured vehicle

Kelowna hotelier Maxine DeHart’s weekly business column

Driver rescued down 90-foot embankment along Coquihalla

Rope rescue conducted on mutual-aid call with Chilliwack SAR, Hope SAR and Agassiz fire department

Most Read