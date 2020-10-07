Wilfred ‘Willie’ Charles Baptiste is wanted by police. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna man wanted on Canada-wide warrant believed to be in South Okanagan

Wilfred ‘Willie’ Charles Baptiste believed by police to still be in the South Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP continues to search for a local man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The warrant for 46-year-old Wilfred ‘Willie’ Charles Baptiste comes after he missed curfew at his Kelowna residence in April of this year. On June 5, two more provincial warrants were issued, however, the RCMP says all efforts to locate him have been negative.

He is wanted for being unlawfully at large.

Police believe he is still in the South Okanagan.

They say he has an extensive criminal record out of the Okanagan, has previous ties to Penticton, and is considered by police to be violent.

RCMP are seeking the help of the public. Those with information about Wilfred Baptiste or where he might be are asked to not approach him, but to call your local police, the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Baptiste is described as:

  • Indigenous male
  • 191 cm (6’3 ft)
  • 109 kg (241 lbs)
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • He has tattoos including a wolf on his left upper arm, flames on his left forearm and a band on his right upper arm

