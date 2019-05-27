RCMP arrested an man who allegedly committed a break and enter on May 27 in the South Okanagan then entered into a slow speed chase with police officers. (Photo courtesy of RCMP)

RCMP deploy spike belt in South Okanagan chase

RCMP eventually nabbed an alleged thief who drove across a spike belt

RCMP eventually nabbed an alleged thief who drove across a spike belt and took them on a slow speed chase in the South Okanagan.

RCMP said in the early morning hours of May 27, officers responded to a report of a man observed fleeing in an older model Jeep Cherokee from an alleged break and enter. Sgt. Bryce Gervais said in a news release that the same man was also wanted for fleeing from police in Penticton that same morning.

READ MORE: Kamloops RCMP bait programs to include packages and bikes

Unmarked RCMP vehicles caught up to the suspect vehicle and followed until the driver reached a road that a spike belt could be safely deployed to stop the vehicle.

“The spike belt was successful, but unfortunately the man continued to drive on the bare rims, at a slow rate of sped. The male drove onto an orchard across from the Osoyoos/Oliver Indian Band office where he caused some property damage,” said Gervais.

While attempting to stop the driver, he used the stolen car he was driving to ram the RCMP vehicle. Gervais added that the man was eventually stopped at an address on Tucelnuit Road and following a brief struggle he was taken into custody.

RCMP said the man will be charged with multiple criminal code and driving offences.

