(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

RCMP diffuse rooftop situation in downtown Kelowna

Content warning: article discusses content which may be triggering to some readers

Warning: this article discusses self-harm and suicide, which may be triggering for some readers

A woman was safely brought to the hospital after 50 minutes of negotiations from the rooftop of a parkade in downtown Kelowna on Feb. 9.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. the RCMP and an ambulance responded to a call for a distressed woman at the 1300 block of Ellis Street.

“Our teams were able to speak to the female and keep her safe from a dangerous situation,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, the media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

A Mountie spoke to the woman for nearly an hour before the situation was defused and the woman was taken to the hospital.

“We are very proud of the work done by our officers on Thursday afternoon.”

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566 or text 45645.

Support and additional information on mental health services is available at suicideprevention.ca.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Affordable housing project for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood
Next story
One dead, another in hospital following Highway 5 collision

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
RCMP diffuse rooftop situation in downtown Kelowna

John Aronson is well known to RCMP. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Dangerous offender on the run from RCMP picked up in Peachland

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Crash involving loading truck at busy Kelowna intersection

Council is supporting BC Transit’s funding application to the federal government’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. (Black Press file photo)
A tale of two yards: Millions needed for new and old Kelowna transit facilities

Pop-up banner image