Officers were in the RCMP Air Services helicopter, dubbed Air 4, on Aug. 28, 2020, when they discovered an illegal grow operation near Lytton, B.C. (RCMP handout)

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

B.C. Mounties recently made a rather green discovery while conducting aerial operations over Lytton, ending in a sizeable seizure of illegal cannabis.

According to police, officers were in the RCMP Air Services helicopter, dubbed Air 4, on Aug. 28 when they made the discovery from above.

“Due to the size of the grow operation and its physical location, the team decided to return on Saturday to dismantle the site, bearing in mind that often times such locations are typically staged with booby traps meant to injure or kill unsuspecting visitors or first responders,” RCMP said in a statement Thursday (Sept. 3).

Investigators seized 5,200 cannabis plants from the site.

It’s unclear if any charges have been laid. Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP officers for more details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer
Next story
Vernon police nab 3 after stolen car crashes

Just Posted

Five new COVID-19 cases within Interior Health

The total number of cases from the region is now at 450

Okanagan College’s new online supports builds resilience amid COVID-19

New online counselling initiative eases high anxiety brought on by pandemic, online learning

Federal Green Party leadership candidate to make stop in Kelowna

David Merner is hosting an outdoor campaign event tonight at City Park

Four Abbotsford pig-farm activists now facing 21 charges after first court appearance

Protests occur at Abbotsford Provincial Courthouse and BC SPCA following Thursday’s appearance

Swoop’s returns to Kelowna International Airport

Toronto and Kelowna will operate up to four times weekly

Kelowna busker lives off poems he writes on-demand

Give him a word and some coin, and he’ll write you a poem on-the-spot

Five new COVID-19 cases within Interior Health

The total number of cases from the region is now at 450

Penticton man charged after allegedly holding girlfriend against her will

Prolific offender Ian James MacDonald, 41, is facing several charges

Truck reported stolen in Greenwood held Penticton Indian Band councillor’s cultural object

The object is a fasting feather the councilor says he was given after a long fast in Penticton

B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes

One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

Straight from DeHart

Moving company opens heart to community

$242M in federal back-to-school funding to be divvied up by districts based on enrolment

Funds to be used to buy more personal protective equipment, increase capacity for remote learning

Most Read