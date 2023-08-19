RCMP from around B.C. mobilize in Okanagan amid wildfires

RCMP from across the province are mobilizing to provide critical support to the wildfire-affected communities of the Okanagan.

Residents in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and the South Okanagan can expect to see an increase of officers from various detachments and specialized units.

According to Cpl. James Grandy of the Southeast District RCMP, officers will be dispatched using diverse transportation means, including airplanes.

There will be members from the BC Highway Patrol, Indigenous Policing Services, Tactical Troop, and other specialized and frontline units from within B.C. There are also additional resources deployed from the Federal level.

“Their primary responsibilities encompass aiding with evacuations, safeguarding evacuated regions, ensuring secure evacuation routes, and offering operational relief to local detachments. In addition, proactive patrols will be conducted to deter any potential criminal activities,” he said.

Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts (including flying drones or UAVs) can face penalties of up to $100,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

