The finger was found near a bus stop on Monday, Feb. 14

Approximate area where the finger was found. (Google Maps)

RCMP is investigating after a severed finger was discovered near a bus stop in the 500-block of Hardie Road.

According to Cpl. Tammy Lobb, an officer arrived on scene about 2:45 p.m. Feb. 14 and seized the finger as evidence with assistance from Kelowna RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Police have identified the individual who lost their finger and the investigation is ongoing.

