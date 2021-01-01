Paramedics were called to an RV resort in Malakwa, east of Sicamous, early on New Year’s Day to attend to a woman with significant injuries who later died. RCMP and the coroner’s service are investigating her death. (File photo)

Paramedics were called to an RV resort in Malakwa, east of Sicamous, early on New Year’s Day to attend to a woman with significant injuries who later died. RCMP and the coroner’s service are investigating her death. (File photo)

RCMP in Shuswap investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

A police news release stated the 65-year-old woman was found in Malakwa with ‘significant injuries’

Sicamous RCMP are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a woman early New Year’s Day.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service issued a news release stating they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unexpected death of a woman who was discovered in cardiac arrest early on Jan. 1 in Malakwa, east of Sicamous.

At 2:28 a.m., Sicamous RCMP were called to the Cedars RV Resort on Luoma Road in Malakwa.

The injured woman was located lying in the middle of a private roadway within the resort complex by an area resident who called for emergency medical assistance.

The victim, 65, had sustained significant injuries, police reported. She was rushed from the scene in grave condition and transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services where she later succumbed to her injuries.

“The investigation into the woman’s death remains in its infancy,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, BC RCMP spokesperson for the Southeast District. “Investigators are considering all possible factors that may have led to the woman’s unexpected death, which is being considered as suspicious in nature at this time.”

The BC Coroners Service was notified and also launched a fact-finding investigation.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any additional information, you are urged to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan. 7, urge people to prepare

Read more: Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeathSicamous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Just Posted

Cody Petrone, a lived-experience ambassador for CRIS, made a snow angel in Kelowna on Jan. 1, as a part of the CRIS Polar Bear Challenge. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna residents get cold in support of those with disabilities

In absence of annual polar bear dip, participants got creative in their fundraising efforts

Long term care home
Kelowna’s year in review – December 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month

Workers clean graffiti off city hall. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s year in review – November 2020

A look back at the top stories from Novemeber

Kelowna General Hospital emergency room. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Interior Health’s first baby of 2021 born in Kelowna

Baby girl welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m., at Kelowna General Hospital

John Brittain leaving the Penticton Court House.
Kelowna’s year in review – October 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month of October

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

Paramedics were called to an RV resort in Malakwa, east of Sicamous, early on New Year’s Day to attend to a woman with significant injuries who later died. RCMP and the coroner’s service are investigating her death. (File photo)
RCMP in Shuswap investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

A police news release stated the 65-year-old woman was found in Malakwa with ‘significant injuries’

Celebrate the New Year by all means, but don’t expect it to be a reset. Black Press File Photo
2020 was NOT a bad year, so quit blaming it

Illness, grief and disaster have no respect for astrology

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Most Read