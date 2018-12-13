RCMP were called to reports of a hit-and-run in Peachland Saturday but instead found a man injured during a confrontation. -Image: Contributed

RCMP investigate alleged theft at Kelowna Best Buy

Various electronics were stolen

On Dec. 12 just minutes before 3:30 p.m., RCMP received a report of a theft that was just committed from the Best Buy, a part of the Orchard Park Shopping Centre, located in the 2200 block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

Police were told by a store employee that a group of as many as six unknown individuals grabbed various electronics and fled from the store on foot.

Police spoke to several witnesses in the immediate area who reported that the suspects were last seen at an apartment building on nearby Durnin Road. While responding to the initial call for service, police learned of similar grab and dash style thefts from two additional businesses located in the mall.

RELATED: Update: BC RCMP confirm multiple businesses received email threats throughout province

“The investigation into all three incidents, which police believe to be carried out within just minutes of one another and subsequently related, is continuing at this time,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our investigation will include a review of the video surveillance footage of the mall and any nearby businesses.”

In total it is believed that thousands of dollars worth of tablets and cell phones were taken by the group. At this time, the majority of the suspects have been described to police as non-white males, each seen wearing dark clothing, hoodies, hats and in some cases masks.

RELATED: North Okanagan site of first RCMP naloxone test project

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file number 2018-76124. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
$12K awarded to atheist family who oppose Christmas, Hanukkah in B.C. classroom
Next story
Crash stalls traffic on Benvoulin, vehicle flipped on its side

Just Posted

City budget 2019: Six new cops approved for Kelowna RCMP

The new officers will be paid for using savings generated by leaves and vacancies

Crash stalls traffic on Benvoulin, vehicle flipped on its side

Early reports from the scene note traffic is backed up in both directions along Benvoulin near Byrns Road.

RCMP investigate alleged theft at Kelowna Best Buy

Various electronics were stolen

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Update: BC RCMP confirm multiple businesses received email threats throughout province

Police Dog Service on scene at Penticton Honda and Penticton Hyundai

$12K awarded to atheist family who oppose Christmas, Hanukkah in B.C. classroom

Gary Mangel,May Yasue said holidays, Remembrance Day and Valentine’s Day not appropriate in preschool

Aboriginal poet faces backlash for calling out NHL-themed totem poles

Rebecca Thomas says she received backlash for asking a drugstore chain to remove NHL merchandise

No plans yet for free WiFi on BC Transit buses

BC Transit says they are monitoring the roll-out of free WiFi on Translink vehicles

Some Kotex tampons recalled in Canada and U.S.

In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Sex-assault squad investigated eight incidents at Toronto all-boys’ school

The interim president of a Roman Catholic all-boys school rocked by student-on-student abuse allegations said the football program was cancelled for next year.

Coal power in Canada must disappear by the end of 2029, new regulations say

Canada has significantly cut its dependence on coal largely due to the closure of all coal plants in Ontario.

‘Naive approach’ to China at fault in Meng mess: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called on the Trudeau government to “unequivocally denounce any type of repercussions to Canadians on foreign soil.”

Omar Khadr ‘a model of compliance,’ wants changes to bail conditions: lawyer

Former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr is back in court today to seek changes to bail conditions.

Most Read