RCMP investigate body found in Kelowna park

RCMP on scene of park where body was discovered. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
RCMP places a cart filled with clothes into a City of Kelowna bylaw truck. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)RCMP places a cart filled with clothes into a City of Kelowna bylaw truck. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating the body of a man found in a park, Monday morning.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Sutherland Avenue and Birch Avenue, about 8:17 a.m.

The BC Coroners Service is also on scene assisting investigators.

More to come.

KelownaRCMP

Community watch thwarts lip-licking bear's attempt to see if B.C. RV is 'just right'
Air Canada adding extra cargo capacity to help with B.C. supply chain following flooding

File photo of Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
RCMP on scene of park where body was discovered. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
