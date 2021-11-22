RCMP investigate body found in Kelowna park

Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating the body of a man found in a park, Monday morning.
Police were called to the 1500 block of Sutherland Avenue and Birch Avenue, about 8:17 a.m.
The BC Coroners Service is also on scene assisting investigators.
More to come.
@KelownaRCMP on scene of park on Sutherland Ave. after body was discovered Monday morning. A porta potty is being brought in to replace the one tapped off by police. pic.twitter.com/WZZTDndKAG
— Jen Zielinski (she/her) (@Jen_zee) November 22, 2021
