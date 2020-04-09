March 25 fire photo. Image: Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News

RCMP investigate Kelowna grass fire

Police are looking to speak with two men following a grass fire on March 25

A grass fire that sparked on the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna is now being investigated by police.

The fire may have been set by two men just before 5 p.m. on March 25 near 2550 Enterprise Way.

According to a woman who was walking along the trail she heard men yelling right before the fire started.

Fire crews and police arrived on scene to find a patch of burning grass and a small burned aerosol can.

RCMP are asking for anyone who may know who these men are or who may have started the fire to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Smoke rising from the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Not all receive COVID-19 aid from federal government

Just Posted

‘Share the road’: More cyclists hitting Kelowna streets amid COVID-19 pandemic

Increased bicycle, pedestrian traffic due to shifting seasons and social distancing

RCMP investigate Kelowna grass fire

Police are looking to speak with two men following a grass fire on March 25

Unemployment up, Kelowna loses 2,000 jobs in March: StatCan

March unemployment rate 5.9 per cent, highest in Kelowna since January 2018

Peachland residents living in lockdown in central Philippines

Kevin and Gracelyn Bennett have been in the Philippines since December

Kelowna toddler officially cancer-free

Elara Isagawa’s family is thanking the community for their support throughout her treatment

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462

Not all receive COVID-19 aid from federal government

Summerland woman does not qualify for federal assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that contains the antibodies that protect against illness

Law enforcement will patrol shuttered campgrounds in Cascades this weekend

Patrols will enforce provincial order requiring all such facilities remain closed during COVID-19

B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Regional politicians, online petition calling for closure of provincial border to non-essential traffic

Campfires still permitted in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Restrictions have been implemented elsewhere within valley

Summerland parks remain open for passive use

Users urged to maintain physical distancing to slow spread of COVID-19

Most Read