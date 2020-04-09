RCMP investigate Kelowna grass fire

Police are looking to speak with two men following a grass fire on March 25

A grass fire that sparked on the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna is now being investigated by police.

The fire may have been set by two men just before 5 p.m. on March 25 near 2550 Enterprise Way.

According to a woman who was walking along the trail she heard men yelling right before the fire started.

Fire crews and police arrived on scene to find a patch of burning grass and a small burned aerosol can.

RCMP are asking for anyone who may know who these men are or who may have started the fire to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.

