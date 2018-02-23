RCMP investigate possible child luring incident

Nine-year-old child was asked to go in a van with a lady but refused

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the female driver who reportedly offered a child a ride home in the Baron Road area yesterday afternoon.

Kelowna police received a complaint of a possible child luring incident Thursday at about 3:20 p.m. where an elementary school student was asked if he wanted a ride home.

The nine-year-old boy was walking along Baron Road when the female driver, described as wearing a white sweater and driving a dirty white minivan, offered him a ride. The female then reportedly offered the boy a toy but the child declined and continued his walk home.

A licence plate was not obtained and the make and model of the minivan is not known.

Police conducted patrols of the area and the community but were unable to locate a similar vehicle with anyone matching the description.

Police continue to investigate and are asking the female driver to contact Kelowna RCMP in order to clarify her actions and hopefully shed some light on this reported incident.

The child’s actions in this situation were prudent and commended. RCMP are reminding parents to discuss personal awareness and safety strategies with their children.

Related: Personal safety tips for youth

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 or call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.