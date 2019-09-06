Incident on Lakeshore Road. Image Michael Rodriguez

UPDATE: Police investigate unconfirmed substance on vehicle

Emergency crews were called to a home on Lakeshore, Friday morning

UPDATE: 1:08 p.m.

RCMP were called to a home on Lakeshore Road about 11:20 a.m. for a report of a mischief to property. When police arrived, officers learned that the root of the complaint was an on-going dispute between to parties known to each other.

The mischief involved the application of an unconfirmed substance to the exterior of a vehicle belonging to one of the involved parties. At this point there is no reason to believe that members of the public are at risk as a result of the mischief that occurred. The investigation is on-going.

—————

Emergency crews were called to a home on Lakeshore Road, Friday morning for reports of an incident involving a chemical.

According to those on scene RCMP are investigating a report of mischief.

Firefighters told the Capital News there are no issues with chemicals in the home.

Crews remain on scene investigating.

More to come.

UPDATE: Police investigate unconfirmed substance on vehicle

Emergency crews were called to a home on Lakeshore, Friday morning

