RCMP investigate weapons complaint

Kelowna police are looking for a man who apparently pulled a handgun in downtown Kelowna Tuesday night.

RCMP were called to the 1500 block of Water Street for a weapons complaint Tuesday night just before 10 p.m. Police had been told that a woman was talking on her cell phone outside a business when she was approached by an unknown male who mumbled something incoherent.

Police say the woman reportedly told the man she wasn’t talking to him, he then walked past her, and turned around, at which time he allegedly brandished what appeared to be a handgun. The woman ran back into the business and the suspect fled on foot towards Lawrence Avenue.

Several police officers responded to the area to search for the male suspect. A short time later, RCMP located a group of individuals, who matched the physical description provided by the victim. Those individuals were not found in possession of any weapons, they were identified by police and later released without charge.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The suspect was described to police as an approximate 30-year-old First Nations male, 5-foot-9 and of medium build. He was seen wearing a black toque, a black bomber style jacket with red trim/accents and a black and white bandana covering the lower half of his face. The firearm was said to be a silver revolver with a long barrel.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, and cite police file number 2018-9232. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.