RCMP investigate weapons complaint

Kelowna police looking for suspect who apparently pulled a handgun Tuesday night

Kelowna police are looking for a man who apparently pulled a handgun in downtown Kelowna Tuesday night.

RCMP were called to the 1500 block of Water Street for a weapons complaint Tuesday night just before 10 p.m. Police had been told that a woman was talking on her cell phone outside a business when she was approached by an unknown male who mumbled something incoherent.

Police say the woman reportedly told the man she wasn’t talking to him, he then walked past her, and turned around, at which time he allegedly brandished what appeared to be a handgun. The woman ran back into the business and the suspect fled on foot towards Lawrence Avenue.

Several police officers responded to the area to search for the male suspect. A short time later, RCMP located a group of individuals, who matched the physical description provided by the victim. Those individuals were not found in possession of any weapons, they were identified by police and later released without charge.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The suspect was described to police as an approximate 30-year-old First Nations male, 5-foot-9 and of medium build. He was seen wearing a black toque, a black bomber style jacket with red trim/accents and a black and white bandana covering the lower half of his face. The firearm was said to be a silver revolver with a long barrel.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, and cite police file number 2018-9232. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man
Next story
BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage

Just Posted

RCMP investigate weapons complaint

Kelowna police looking for suspect who apparently pulled a handgun Tuesday night

Major accident Highway 33 in Kelowna

The jaws of life were used to help one person out of the vehicle

Kelowna pensioners call for changes to pension laws

Group meets with Kelowna-Lake Country MP and asks for his support

West Kelowna school honours Olympics for Harmony Day

Rose Valley Elementary had an Olympic themed event to celebrate diversity

Kelowna chamber doesn’t like new payroll health tax

New tax will help government make up loss of revenue from elimination of MSP premiums

Salvation Army thanks community for fundraising

Local group helped many families over Christmas and the funds will keep going

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Economist says undersupply of homes in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna will keep prices high

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

Coroner says no foul play suspected in death of 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto

Questions raised over B.C. NDP’s childcare budget plan

Advocates concerned how to fill 22,000 new spaces for early childhood educators

Legion seeks community support to keep doors open

It is one of the Vernon’s oldest social enterprises, and on April 30, it may be forced to shut down

B.C. family first to receive reimbursement for life-altering arthritis drug

Effective medication used to treat rare form of juvenile arthritis costs $19,000 a month

Letter: Cartoon was politically, racially biased

Kelowna letter-writer not impressed with editorial cartoon

Senior’s column: Creating mental space

Kelowna columnist Marjorie Horne talks about the aging process in her column

Most Read