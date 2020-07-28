RCMP investigating after gunshots strike West Kelowna home

Officers flooded the Ross Road area after shots were fired at a local residence

The West Kelowna RCMP is continuing to investigate after shots were fired in West Kelowna on July 28, striking a residence several times.

Just after 1 a.m., a West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of gunshots in the 1600-block of Ross Road in West Kelowna.

Officers flooded the area and located a residence that had been struck several times by gunfire.

The home was occupied at the time, but nobody inside was injured.

“Officers remain on scene conducting neighbourhood canvassing, speaking with witnesses, and gathering physical evidence,” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident and hasn’t yet spoken to police is encouraged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

