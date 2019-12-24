RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

Suspect was wearing black hoodie, track pants and a blue bandana on face

A liquor store in Enderby was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.

North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to the store located in the 700 block of Cliff Avenue after being called about the robbery. According to police, a lone man entered the store, threatened staff with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money. He then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money and goods.

“Although responding officers were unable to locate the individual, a detailed description of him was provided, which will aid in our investigation,” said RCMP Constable Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“We are glad to report that no one was injured as a result of this incident.”

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie and track pants with a blue bandana over his face.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Enderby RCMP Detachment at 250-838-6818, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be left online at www.nokscrimestopers.com.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
