RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

A liquor store in Enderby was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.
North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to the store located in the 700 block of Cliff Avenue after being called about the robbery. According to police, a lone man entered the store, threatened staff with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money. He then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money and goods.
“Although responding officers were unable to locate the individual, a detailed description of him was provided, which will aid in our investigation,” said RCMP Constable Jocelyn Noseworthy.
“We are glad to report that no one was injured as a result of this incident.”
The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie and track pants with a blue bandana over his face.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Enderby RCMP Detachment at 250-838-6818, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be left online at www.nokscrimestopers.com.
