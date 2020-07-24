RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP investigating Greystokes trailer fire

The investigation comes after three people allegedly escaped a burning travel trailer in Greystokes

The West Kelowna RCMP is investigating a vehicle fire on the afternoon of Thursday (July 23).

The investigation comes after three people allegedly narrowly escaped after being trapped in a burning travel trailer.

Just after 1:30 p.m. on July 23, West Kelowna and Kelowna RCMP, the Joe Rich Fire Department and the B.C. Emergency Medical Services were called to the Greystokes area near Kelowna for a report of a fire and injured persons.

Officers located two Kelowna men, aged 29 and 44, at the scene. Police said they suffered minor injuries.

The men said they, and a 30-year-old woman, were allegedly assaulted by two unknown men and the travel trailer they had was set on fire. The woman fled into the surrounding forest immediately after the incident.

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team was called to help search for the missing woman. She was found at around 7 p.m. that night.

“Officers remain on scene conducting their investigation and gathering physical evidence,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

No further information is being released at this time, but West Kelowna RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the incident to contact the detachment at 250-768-2880. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Okanagan COVID-19 numbers skyrocket after Kelowna exposures

